(BIVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing kayaker off the Kona coast.

Rescue teams were unable to locate 42-year-old Jared Willeford, who was last seen launching a yellow kayak from the Keauhou boat ramp on Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard, Hawaiʻi County Fire Department, and Hawaiʻi DLNR DOCARE searched 4,863 square miles for over 89 combined hours in an attempt to find Willeford.

“The decision to suspend a search is one we approach with great care, weighing every factor and aspect of the situation at hand,” said Lt. Tyler Peterson, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Honolulu. “Our hearts are with everyone affected by this tragic event, especially the family and friends of Mr. Willeford.”

“Big Island residents have faced considerable heartbreak in recent weeks with consecutive cases of people missing at sea, and we recognize the heavy toll these incidents have taken on the entire community,” Lt. Peterson added, in reference to the suspended search for missing boater, Earl Kekuanaoa Hind of Kona, who launched his vessel from the South Point area on Monday, April 7th. Hind and his vessel, named Makalapua Onalani, were last seen offshore near the Miloliʻi area heading in a northerly direction on April 9th, officials say.