(BIVN) – The IRONMAN World Championship will return to a single day event in Kona in October 2026, with men and women racing together on the same day.
The announcement was made in a Wednesday morning news release, which explained that the decision was made in collaboration with local and state officials in Hawaiʻi.
While the organizers of the famed triathlon say the race is returning to its roots in Kona, the news release also touts a “reimagined event format” that will include “enhanced and equal broadcast coverage for women and men, new start times that promote fair competition across both races, and other advancements to elevate the race experience for all athletes.”
From the IRONMAN news release:
Extensive research and community feedback across all groups of athletes showed a resounding shared sentiment – The IRONMAN World Championship triathlon in Kona, Hawaiʻi holds a special place in the hearts of IRONMAN athletes, and is the definitive location for both female and male athletes to come together with their family, friends, partners, coaches, fans, and global community as one ʻOhana.
“We understand the importance of the IRONMAN World Championship, both its history and legacy in the sport of triathlon as well as what it means for the future of our sport and to our community. Over the past year, we have listened to our community, engaged thousands of athletes from around the world, and learned a great deal about what our athletes aspire to, what they need and want, and ultimately how we can evolve the IRONMAN World Championship to best serve our athletes and the future growth of the sport, said IRONMAN CEO Scott DeRue. “When it comes to the most important race on the triathlon calendar, we owe it to our community to listen to their feedback, to have the courage to try new things, and to make principled decisions that serve the long-term interests of the sport. While there is no shortage of ideas when it comes to the future of the IRONMAN World Championship, one thing is clear: a significant majority of women and men want the same two things – to race together, and do that at the beating heart of our sport in Kona, Hawaiʻi.”
“Kona has always been the heart and soul of the IRONMAN World Championship, and we are excited to see this iconic event return to its roots in 2026,” said County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We want to thank IRONMAN for the diligence that went into making this decision, which honors the wishes of the Kona community and athletes. This championship is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of athletic excellence and unity, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen the bond between Hawaiʻi Island and the global IRONMAN ʻohana.”
For the first time in its history, the IRONMAN World Championship moved to split locations in 2023 for two reasons. Significant numbers of deferrals from cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic required two days of racing, and a 2-day single-location format was tried in 2022 and found to be unsustainable for the local community in Kona, Hawaiʻi. With a deep commitment to and care for the Kona community, combined with the rich triathlon history and iconic sporting legacy of Nice, France, the decision was made to hold the men and women’s races in different locations. In addition, aligned with IRONMAN’s goal of growing the sport of triathlon, it was expected that split locations for men and women’s racing would lead to greater exposure for all and more women participating in the sport of triathlon.
Since first announcing that format change, IRONMAN has meticulously monitored and tracked feedback and athlete behavior across a wide range of inputs, including direct customer feedback, post-event surveys, online sentiment tracking, discussions with triathlon clubs, coaches, and partners, and data on athletes taking qualifying slots and their behavior following participation in the IRONMAN World Championship races.
Most recently, IRONMAN conducted a community wide survey and received feedback from over 10,000 individuals regarding the future of the IRONMAN World Championship.
Based on all the feedback and data collected, two things are clear:
First, a significant majority of women and men, across all age groups, want the same two things – to race together, and to race at the beating heart of our sport in Kona, Hawaiʻi. When asked to rank potential World Championship formats, scenarios that did not include Kona polled lowest, including a “globally rotating two-day event.” Importantly, this was true regardless of age or gender, or when considering a single or two-day format for locations other than Kona.
Second, the two-day format did not lead to increased participation among women. Splitting the IRONMAN World Championship race across two days has not inspired more women to enter the sport or increase the frequency of racing among women. Unexpectedly, this format actually resulted in more athletes leaving the sport after completing the IRONMAN World Championship – which for many women and men is the pinnacle of their career in the sport of triathlon.
In reimagining the future IRONMAN World Championship, the focus is innovation and elevating the race experience. For example, while staying true to the spirit of the IRONMAN World Championship as a celebration of the most competitive and committed athletes in the world, operational changes will enable nearly 3,000 athletes to challenge themselves on the biggest stage in triathlon, which is a measured increase compared to prior single-day editions of the event in Kona. New media platforms will enable increased coverage of the race, including equal broadcast coverage for both professional men and women athletes as they showcase their talents and inspire future generations. Innovations in start times, swim waves, and competition rules will support competitive integrity and fairness among athletes. Altogether, innovations throughout the race experience will make for an even more competitive and aspirational IRONMAN World Championship that will be viewed by more than 140 million people in over 160 countries, support the future growth of triathlon, and create more than $100 million dollars of economic impact for Hawaiʻi.
“We have the utmost respect for our athletes and their dream to qualify for the IRONMAN World Championship and race in Kona. The Kona mystique is not something you simply read about or see on a course map. You feel the Kona mystique with every stroke, every pedal, every step, and every magical moment in one of the most historic sporting destinations in the world. From swimming in the crystal blue waters, to transitioning on the pier overlooking the open ocean, to cycling through the incredible lava fields, and then running down Aliʻi Drive and crossing the most iconic finish in the sport – it’s an experience that few will ever have in their lifetime,” continued DeRue. “We appreciate the impact our decisions have on the lives of our athletes and the communities within which we have the privilege of operating, and because of this, our decisions are made with great care. We may not always get everything right, but we will always be principled in our decisions, learn and be willing to adapt, and always put our athletes first.”
Situated on the western coast of the Island of Hawaiʻi, Kailua-Kona provides visitors a warm and sunny environment perfect for snorkeling, sunbathing, and swimming. Combined with world famous golf courses and resorts, there are plenty of leisure and adventure activities within driving distance. Starting in Kona, guests can travel through nearly all of the world’s different climate zones thanks to the unique geological features of the Island of Hawaiʻi. Ranging from Wet Tropical to Polar Tundra, visitors can experience the rich lava fields of Kona, jet-black sands of Punaluʻu Beach, lush valleys of the Hilo and Hāmākua Coasts, and the snow-capped heights of Mauna Kea. In all, Kona and the Island of Hawaiʻi is an unrivaled expression of the power of nature.
As one of the most sought-after experiences in all of sport, those who have made it to the IRONMAN World Championship continue to be among the world’s elite, equating to approximately 0.0000035% of the world’s population.
In conjunction with this announcement, IRONMAN is pleased to also extend its partnership for world championship events with the City of Nice, France through 2028 as the host for the 2026 and 2028 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship as well as a mutual option to host the event in 2030. As the birthplace of long-distance triathlon in Europe, Nice has continued to build an incredible legacy in the sport of triathlon and in IRONMAN history after hosting the 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, 2023 Men’s IRONMAN World Championship, and 2024 Women’s IRONMAN World Championship triathlons. With over 20 years of partnership between IRONMAN and the city of Nice, the triathlon community has enjoyed historic performances, inspiring athletes and stories, and one of the most iconic courses in the history of the sport, making it an ideal destination for future IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship events. By 2028, Nice will have hosted a total of six IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship events, the second most of all host cities behind only Kona, Hawai`i
A full list of qualifying events and slot allotment for the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship will be available in the coming weeks.
by Big Island Video News
