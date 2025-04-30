(BIVN) – The IRONMAN World Championship will return to a single day event in Kona in October 2026, with men and women racing together on the same day.

The announcement was made in a Wednesday morning news release, which explained that the decision was made in collaboration with local and state officials in Hawaiʻi.

While the organizers of the famed triathlon say the race is returning to its roots in Kona, the news release also touts a “reimagined event format” that will include “enhanced and equal broadcast coverage for women and men, new start times that promote fair competition across both races, and other advancements to elevate the race experience for all athletes.”

From the IRONMAN news release:

Extensive research and community feedback across all groups of athletes showed a resounding shared sentiment – The IRONMAN World Championship triathlon in Kona, Hawaiʻi holds a special place in the hearts of IRONMAN athletes, and is the definitive location for both female and male athletes to come together with their family, friends, partners, coaches, fans, and global community as one ʻOhana. “We understand the importance of the IRONMAN World Championship, both its history and legacy in the sport of triathlon as well as what it means for the future of our sport and to our community. Over the past year, we have listened to our community, engaged thousands of athletes from around the world, and learned a great deal about what our athletes aspire to, what they need and want, and ultimately how we can evolve the IRONMAN World Championship to best serve our athletes and the future growth of the sport, said IRONMAN CEO Scott DeRue. “When it comes to the most important race on the triathlon calendar, we owe it to our community to listen to their feedback, to have the courage to try new things, and to make principled decisions that serve the long-term interests of the sport. While there is no shortage of ideas when it comes to the future of the IRONMAN World Championship, one thing is clear: a significant majority of women and men want the same two things – to race together, and do that at the beating heart of our sport in Kona, Hawaiʻi.”

“Kona has always been the heart and soul of the IRONMAN World Championship, and we are excited to see this iconic event return to its roots in 2026,” said County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We want to thank IRONMAN for the diligence that went into making this decision, which honors the wishes of the Kona community and athletes. This championship is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of athletic excellence and unity, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen the bond between Hawaiʻi Island and the global IRONMAN ʻohana.” For the first time in its history, the IRONMAN World Championship moved to split locations in 2023 for two reasons. Significant numbers of deferrals from cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic required two days of racing, and a 2-day single-location format was tried in 2022 and found to be unsustainable for the local community in Kona, Hawaiʻi. With a deep commitment to and care for the Kona community, combined with the rich triathlon history and iconic sporting legacy of Nice, France, the decision was made to hold the men and women’s races in different locations. In addition, aligned with IRONMAN’s goal of growing the sport of triathlon, it was expected that split locations for men and women’s racing would lead to greater exposure for all and more women participating in the sport of triathlon.

Since first announcing that format change, IRONMAN has meticulously monitored and tracked feedback and athlete behavior across a wide range of inputs, including direct customer feedback, post-event surveys, online sentiment tracking, discussions with triathlon clubs, coaches, and partners, and data on athletes taking qualifying slots and their behavior following participation in the IRONMAN World Championship races. Most recently, IRONMAN conducted a community wide survey and received feedback from over 10,000 individuals regarding the future of the IRONMAN World Championship. Based on all the feedback and data collected, two things are clear: First, a significant majority of women and men, across all age groups, want the same two things – to race together, and to race at the beating heart of our sport in Kona, Hawaiʻi. When asked to rank potential World Championship formats, scenarios that did not include Kona polled lowest, including a “globally rotating two-day event.” Importantly, this was true regardless of age or gender, or when considering a single or two-day format for locations other than Kona. Second, the two-day format did not lead to increased participation among women. Splitting the IRONMAN World Championship race across two days has not inspired more women to enter the sport or increase the frequency of racing among women. Unexpectedly, this format actually resulted in more athletes leaving the sport after completing the IRONMAN World Championship – which for many women and men is the pinnacle of their career in the sport of triathlon.