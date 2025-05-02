(BIVN) – The 7th anniversary of the 2018 Kīlauea eruption will mark the grand opening of Hale Hālāwai O Puna Cultural Mākeke & Hub in Downtown Pāhoa on Saturday, May 3rd.

Following the event, an Activate Puna Town Party will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Puna councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz provided more information about the event and Hale Hālāwai O Puna in this news release:

A new chapter in Lower Puna’s story begins Saturday, May 3rd, with the grand opening of Hale Hālāwai O Puna Cultural Mākeke & Hub – a free, family-friendly celebration of Hawaiian culture, community, and resilience at the former Akebono Theater lot in downtown Pāhoa. The event runs from 10:00AM to 2:00PM and features more than two dozen hands-on cultural demonstrations and experiences, live music, and hula.

Attendees will enjoy traditional practices such as holua sledding, ʻohe kapala (bamboo stamping), lei making, ku‘i kalo (poi pounding), lāʻau lapaʻau (plant medicine), ulana niu (coconut frond weaving), coconut milk making, Hawaiian games like kōnane and ulumaika, moʻolelo (storytelling), kapa making, and more. Traditional Hawaiian food will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the Pāhoa Lava Zone Museum (PLZM). Later that evening, the celebration continues with the Activate Puna Town Party, a benefit concert from 4:30PM to 10:00PM featuring an all-star lineup of island reggae and contemporary Hawaiian music: Kalapana Awa Band, The Drew Daniels Band, The Project ft. Damon Williams, Positive Motion, and Kanaka Fyah. Doors open at 4:00PM. Advance tickets for Activate Puna are $15, with a $5 discount using code ALOHA through May 1st. Tickets will be $20 at the door, and keiki 12 and under are free. The evening will feature local food trucks, select craft vendors, and a 21+ beer garden operated by Luquin’s Mexican Restaurant. The May 3rd events mark the 7th anniversary of the 2018 Kīlauea eruption, a defining moment that transformed the landscape and community of Lower Puna. The launch of Hale Hālāwai O Puna offers a powerful opportunity for reflection, connection, and community renewal – honoring the past while forging a path forward.