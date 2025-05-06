(BIVN) – The latest pause in the summit eruption of Kīlauea has come to an end, as precursory Episode 20 low-level activity has been ongoing at the vents within Halemaʻumaʻu.

Scientists say the main lava fountaining phase is likely to start within 24 hours.

A small dome fountain was observed in the north vent at about 10:48 am HST on Monday, May 5th. About an hour later, a small, slow moving lava flow began erupting from the south vent.

Numerous gas piston cycles have occurred in the north vent since Monday morning.

Overnight, strong glow was visible from both vents.

Since the eruption began on December 23, 2024, all activity has been confined to the summit caldera with Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.