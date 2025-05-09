(BIVN) – After hearing 8 hours of testimony, and deliberating for another two hours, the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday rejected the U.S. Army’s Environmental Impact Statement for the retention of state lands at Pōhakuloa on Hawaiʻi island.

“This has probably been one of the hardest decisions that I have had to make,” said BLNR Chair Dawn Chang in a media conference after the vote was made.

Five board members voted in favor of a motion not to accept the EIS. One board member abstained, and another – Hawaiʻi island member, Riley Smith – voted in opposition to the motion.

The EIS was required to analyze the environmental impacts associated with the Army’s effort to retain up to to approximately 22,750 acres of the 23,000 acres of State-owned land at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) to support continued military training.

From a Department of Land and Natural Resources news release issued after the vote:

The Land Division, on behalf of multiple DLNR divisions, presented concerns about the FEIS, many of which have been consistent throughout the EIS process. Several of the concerns related to the inventory of archaeological sites being incomplete, a lack of data and analysis regarding endangered biological resources, and inadequate consultation for the cultural impact assessment. While Land Division staff acknowledged that the BLNR will ultimately determine whether the FEIS satisfactorily meets the criteria for acceptance they recommended that the BLNR consider all testimony and comments. The State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) acknowledged, as did voluminous testimony from the community, the presence of historic and cultural properties, including ʻiwi kupuna, within the live-fire impact area – federal land that can only be accessed via state-owned property. The EIS did not include potential repercussions to these resources as a result of the retention of the state-owned lands. The Army has acknowledged that ceasing use of state land would end live-fire activity at PTA. SHPD also requested archaelogical surveys of PTA and concluded that the Army had not performed its due diligence, leaving the potential impact to cultural and archaeological sites unknown.

Staff presented additional concerns regarding Army consultation on the Cultural Impact Assessment (CIA). Staff noted that no apparent effort was made to consult with the Aha Moku council, a step which had been recommended numerous times by DLNR Chair Dawn Chang. SHPD similarly found the CIA to be insufficient and had urged the Army to individually interview a larger number of people with cultural connections to PTA. The DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL) also noted that the military use is not consistent with the allowable uses in a Conservation District. In the EIS, the Army did not suggest any alternatives such as moving PTA out of the Conservation District into a more appropriate district designation.

The land board received over 1,500 written testimonies on the EIS. On Friday, the BLNR heard over 140 oral testimonies, the majority of which were in opposition to the land retention.

The land board vote prompted immediate statements from Governor Josh Green and the Hawaiʻi Congressional Delegation.

“I respect the Board’s decision and the community voices that guide it,” said Governor Green. “Military members who utilize this area to train for local and national security and emergency missions are our neighbors, our children’s classmates, and often our own ʻohana. While the rejection of the Final EIS presents challenges, it is not the end of the conversation. We remain committed to finding new paths that protect Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources while supporting national security. This is a time for collaboration, not division, as we seek balanced solutions that honor both our heritage and our future.”

The Hawaiʻi Delegation – U.S. Senators Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) and U.S. Representatives Ed Case (D-HI) and Jill Tokuda (D-HI) – released this joint statement: “From the beginning of this important process, we have encouraged the collaboration and dialogue that is required between our state, military, and community. While we acknowledge the Board of Land and Natural Resources’ decision on this aspect of the issue, we believe there can be a path forward that accounts for the critical importance of Hawaii’s role in our country’s national security strategy and fundamentally respects and responds to the needs of the people of Hawaii. We will continue working with Governor Green, Department of Defense leadership, and community members to support and encourage continued dialogue as discussions continue toward a mutually acceptable result.”

While the EIS was not accepted by the land board, no decision has been made with regard to the Army’s long-term lease request. “A separate review and determination will be required should such a request be brought before the board in the future,” the DLNR says.

“I think the ball is somewhat in the Army’s court at this time,” said Chair Chang after the meeting. “The board has decided and the EIS was a precondition to moving forward with other regulatory requirements by the Department of Land and Natural Resources, including addressing the Conservation District and then ultimately moving to a lease. So it is going to be up to the Army to decide what action they may want to take.”

The Army’s current lease for 23,000 acres of state-owned land at Pōhakuloa is set to expire in 2029.