(BIVN) – State and County officials are continuing the effort to stop the spread of the destructive coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB) in West Hawaiʻi.

Last week, crews began another round of treatment of palm trees at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. The work done on Tuesday, May 6, was a collaboration between the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA), with the assistance of the County of Hawai‘i Public Works Department (COH-PWD). 86 palm trees were treated via crown application, requiring the use boom trucks.

Treatment at the Keāhole Ag Park is being scheduled later this month.

Officials say a total of 10 adult CRB have been reported in the areas of Keāhole Ag Park, NELHA, O‘oma, Kohanaiki and KOA.

“It really is ‘all hands on deck’ in West Hawai‘i and all our partner agencies are dedicating everything they have to stop the establishment of CRB on Hawai‘i Island,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture, in a news release. “Mahalo, again, to Mayor Kimo Alameda and his public works crew– their resources and assistance have been phenomenal in this coordinated effort.”

Meanwhile, the County awarded a $250,000 grant to the Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC) to combat CRB and other pests. The BIISC efforts include supporting backyard surveys using a scent detection dog, palm and mulch surveys, a community-host trap program, and public outreach and education efforts.

“I am incredibly proud of this collaboration between the County, the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture, and the Big Island Invasive Species Committee,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “By working across agencies and departments, we are ensuring that we are doing everything we can to stop the coconut rhinoceros beetle before it gets out of control on our island.”

“We are really appreciative of the County of Hawaiʻi for providing this grant, which will provide dedicated funding for our ongoing efforts to detect and eradicate the coconut rhinoceros beetle,” said Franny Brewer, BIISC Manager. “Our focus remains on early detection and preventing the beetle from becoming established. This funding is key for supporting those efforts, from surveys and traps to community outreach in West Hawaiʻi so that we can raise awareness that this is a concern for these communities.”

CRB was first detected on Oʻahu in December 2013, and was later detected in Waikōloa in October 2023. CRB primarily targets coconut palms and other palm species, but will feed on other crops such as ʻulu, banana and kalo when the palm food sources are eliminated.