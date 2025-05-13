Big Island Video News

Scientists Snap Photos Of Kīlauea Volcano’s Episode 21
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Episode 21 ended at 8:36 p.m. HST on Sunday night, May 11, after 7 hours and 51 minutes of sustained fountaining from the north vent.

USGS: “While visiting the western rim of Halemaʻumaʻu on May 11, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists watched an ānuenue (rainbow) stretch across the crater during episode 21 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption. Lava fountains from the northern eruptive vent (right) were feeding extensive lava flows on the crater floor at the time.” (USGS photo by M. Zoeller.)

(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has shared a handful of new photos of Episode 21 in the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption.

The Mother’s Day episode featured 7 hours and 51 minutes of sustained fountaining from the north vent, reaching heights of 500 feet, before it ended on Sunday night at 8:36 p.m. HST. Lava flows from Episode 21 covered about half the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. 

The eruption is now paused, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

USGS: “Passing showers resulted in variable visibility across the caldera in the afternoon of May 11, but clear views showed that the lava fountaining at the summit produced a towering outgassing plume. This photo was taken from the eastern caldera rim.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)

The USGS HVO provided this analysis on Monday:

The current eruption has been characterized by episodic fountaining not seen in any eruptions since the 1983-86 episodic fountains at the beginning of the Puʻuʻōʻō eruption. Fountains and lava flows have erupted from two vents that we refer to as the north vent and south vent. Each of the previous 19 fountaining episodes lasted from a few hours to over a week and have been accompanied by strong deflation of the summit region. Pauses between the fountaining episodes have been marked by an immediate change from deflation to inflation as the magma chamber recharges and repressurizes.

The rapid rebound of recorded UWD and SDH tilt from deflation to inflation at the end of episode 21 along with strong glow overnight indicates that magma remains shallow in both the north and south conduits. Preliminary data indicate that episode 22 may be likely by the end of this week. A better estimate will be made when there is more data.

USGS: “Recent eruptive episodes at the summit of Kīlauea have unfortunately been destructive to vegetation in the tephra fallout zone downwind of the lava fountains. However, several native plant species are demonstrating remarkable resilience in the harsh conditions. On May 11, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists spotted this partially tephra-buried hāpuʻu fern that was unfurling new fronds, just a few hundred yards (meters) from the western rim of Halemaʻumaʻu crater and the active eruptive vents.” (USGS photo by M. Zoeller)