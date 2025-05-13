(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has shared a handful of new photos of Episode 21 in the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption.

The Mother’s Day episode featured 7 hours and 51 minutes of sustained fountaining from the north vent, reaching heights of 500 feet, before it ended on Sunday night at 8:36 p.m. HST. Lava flows from Episode 21 covered about half the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

The eruption is now paused, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

The USGS HVO provided this analysis on Monday: