(BIVN) – It has been almost two years since Kelly Gravitt was last seen.

Hawai‘i police on Monday issued another update on the missing person case, again renewing their request for any information relative to the disappearance of the 34-year-old Pāhoa man.

Gravitt was reportedly last seen on the evening of May 19, 2023, in the area of Pāhoa Village Road and Kauhale Street in Pāhoa town.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives have conducted countless interviews and follow-ups since Gravitt’s disappearance nearly two years ago. His family is deeply concerned for his well-being. Gravitt, a combat-wounded veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart, is described as Caucasian, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard. He also has several tattoos on his face and neck areas.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to the disappearance of Gravitt to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2255, or the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Honolulu Field Office at (808) 566-4300.