Hurricane Fausto Moving Westward Over The Pacific

(BIVN) – Hurricane Fausto, about 855 miles west southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, continues to move towards the west-northwest over open Pacific waters.

Fausto’s maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. The National Hurricane Center forecasts some gradual strengthening during the next day or so, followed by slow weakening on Friday and into the weekend.

It is expected to be at tropical storm strength, or weaker, at is approaches Hawaiʻi next week.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says guidance is “generally tracking the system near or just north of the islands during the mid- week period.”

“So far it is too early to know exact details on how this storm will effect our weather, as it will be heavily dependent on the eventual track and intensity,” the NWS stated.

Larger surf generated by Hurricane Fausto is possible this weekend, and could bring advisory level surf along east facing shores of Hawaiʻi.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion on Wednesday morning: