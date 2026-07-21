Two Charged With Attempted Murder in Kona Graduation Party Affray

(BIVN) – Police have arrested and charged two men after a reported stabbing at a graduation party affray this weekend.

Hawaiʻi Police say 25-year-old Brandon Damian Urzua and 27-year-old Brayan Damian Urzua, both of Kailua-Kona, have been charged with Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree and other related offenses following the stabbing incident that occurred at the Kona Imin Center in Hōlualoa on Saturday, July 18.

Police detailed the incident in a Tuesday news release:

On July 18, 2026 at approximately 10:51 p.m. Kona patrol officers responded to the Kona Imin Center for a reported weapons incident. Upon arrival it was reported that following a graduation party, an affray involving numerous individuals occurred at which time two adult males were stabbed with a knife. Brandon Damian Urzua was identified as the suspect who stabbed the two victims and Brayan Damian Urzua was identified as an accomplice. Both suspects were arrested along with two other adult males who were reportedly involved in the affray. Victim #1, a 41-year-old Kailua-Kona man, sustained a stab wound to the left thigh area. He was treated by medics at the scene. Victim #2, a 39-year-old Holualoa Man, sustained a stab wound to the left buttock/hip area which penetrated the pelvic region resulting in internal damage and significant blood loss. He was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and was determined to be in critical condition. He was subsequently flown to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment. On Monday, July 20, 2026 after conferring with the Kona Prosecutor’s Office, Brandon Damian Urzua was charged for Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree, Assault in the 1st degree and two counts of Assault in the 2nd degree. His bail was set at $1,200,000.00. Brayan Damian Urzua was charged as an accomplice for Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree, Assault in the 1st degree and Assault in the 2nd degree. His bail was set at $1,150,000.00. The other two males were released pending further investigation.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section is asking anyone who may be a witness or has information to please contact Detective Jeremiah Hull at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 3224 or at Jeremiah.Hull@hawaiipolice.gov.