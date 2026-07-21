New Streetlights To Be Installed in Downtown Hilo, Starting July 22

(BIVN) – Work to install new streetlights in an area of Downtown Hilo is set to begin on Wednesday, July 22.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works will be putting eight new streetlights along the storefronts on Kamehameha Avenue between Mamo and Haili streets.

County officials say work is scheduled to occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and will last about two weeks.

“During the project, the public should be aware of large equipment in the area,” the County advised. “Parking stalls within the work zone will be temporarily unavailable.”

Project work is being done by Leleiwi Electric and the Public Works Traffic Division.