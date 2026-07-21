Kīlauea Volcano Update for Tuesday, July 21

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists have revised their forecast for the next high lava fountaining episode based on recent observations.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted on Tuesday that there was a slowed rate of inflation at the summit, and a diminished glow at the Halemaʻumaʻu vents overnight.

“Updated models indicate that the forecast time window for episode 52 fountains is now between July 25 and July 29 due to the current slowdown in summit inflation,” the scientists reported.

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

From the USGS HVO update issued on Tuesday: