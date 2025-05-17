(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is currently paused. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Saturday that preliminary data indicate the next episode, Episode 23, may occur “by the end of next week or early the following week,” although a better estimate will be made when there is more information.

The latest Volcano Watch article examines the lava ooze-outs that have been observed at Halemaʻumaʻu over the course of the eruption.

This week’s Volcano Watch was written by HVO geologist Kendra Lynn:

Kīlauea has had six summit eruptions inside Kaluapele in the past 4 years: 2020–2021 (five months), 2021–2022 (1.25 years), January–March 2023 (three months), June 2023 (1.5 weeks), September 2023 (one week), and the ongoing 2024–2025 eruption (five months so far). Each of these eruptions has filled the area that collapsed in 2018, and lava now reaches more than 425 meters (1394 feet) deep (for comparison, the Empire State Building is 380 meters or 1250 feet tall). During many of these eruptions, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) field crews have documented “ooze outs”—where lava squeezes out from underneath the solidified surface crust onto the floor of the crater, usually in places that are far away from where eruptive vents are located. These ooze outs tell us that despite the solid crust at the surface, some portions of the interior have remained molten, even in the periods between eruptions.

In the earlier eruptions, field crews had limited access to sample the eruptions in Halemaʻumaʻu due to vents being located deep inside the collapsed area of Kaluapele. As the surface of the crater, and thus the elevation of the vents, rose and expanded laterally through time with every eruption since 2020, safe opportunities to sample lava flows became possible. With permission and coordination from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, HVO field crews have recently been able to directly sample the lava ooze outs for the first time since 2020. As part of HVO’s agreement with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, HVO staff are typically available at the Volcano House and Wahinekapu (Steaming Bluff) overlooks during overflight missions in which conditions are safe for sampling, to answer questions about our work and field operations. The location of ooze outs are documented with photographs and thermal images. The thermal images are used to create a thermal map, which often show the ooze outs occurring on the eastern side of Halema‘uma‘u, far from active surface flows that are being fed by lava fountains. These different types of lava flows can be seen from public overlooks at many points around Kaluapele in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park (sometimes, even during periods between the eruptive episodes).

Ooze-out lavas are spiny pāhoehoe; they have a rough surface texture compared to fresher pāhoehoe fed by hot lava fountains. These spiny flows are more viscous (they flow more slowly) because they have had time to cool. They also have lower gas contents (are denser) and analysis in the laboratory shows that they are also very crystal rich. The most common mineral in Hawaiian eruptions is olivine (which is green), but other minerals are found in lavas that have had more time to cool (such as white plagioclase and dark green/brown pyroxene). The ooze out lavas collected from Halemaʻumaʻu are dominated by clots of plagioclase and pyroxene with minor amounts of small (<0.5 mm or 0.02 inches) olivine crystals. Ooze outs also contain larger (1-2 mm or 0.04-0.08 inches) olivine crystals that have been recycled from previous eruptions or episodes. Originally these larger crystals were formed in the magma reservoirs underneath Kaluapele. They were erupted in one of the previous lava lakes, and then were re-erupted in a recent ooze out.