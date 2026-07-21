Police Detail Fatal Crash on Highway 11 in Volcano

(BIVN) – A woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Volcano on Monday afternoon.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued a news release on Tuesday, reporting the traffic collision occurred in the area of the 22 mile marker just before 2:30 p.m.

Highway 11 was closed for hours due to the crash.

Puna Patrol officers responded to the scene and determined that a tan 2007 Honda CR-V was traveling northbound toward Hilo when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Volcano bound silver 2017 Dodge Ram operated by a 60-year-old Volcano man.

The female driving the Honda CR-V was located unresponsive at the scene of the crash and pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

The operator of the Dodge Ram did not sustain any apparent injuries from the collision, police say.

Police say the identity of the deceased female is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of her next of kin. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact causes of her death. Police say they do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors in this incident.

This is the 19th traffic fatality of 2026 compared to 14 this same time last year.

Anyone who has information about this incident may contact Officer Joshua Rodby-Tomas at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Joshua.Rodbytomas@hawaiipolice.gov. Police say tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.