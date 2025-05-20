(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, although there is a persistent glow from vents indicating magma is not far from the surface.

Episode 22 ended on Friday afternoon after more than 10 hours of sustained lava fountaining. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory was able to share a new view of the eruption (before it stopped abruptly) with a third webcam streaming to the YouTube platform.

Scientists say the next episode is likely to occur between Wednesday and Friday, although that estimate could be refined as more data become available.

From the USGS HVO analysis provided on Monday:

The current eruption has been characterized by episodic fountaining not seen in any eruptions since the 1983-86 episodic fountains at the beginning of the Puʻuʻōʻō eruption. Fountains and lava flows have erupted from two vents that we refer to as the north vent and south vent. Each of the previous 21 fountaining episodes lasted from a few hours to over a week and have been accompanied by strong deflation of the summit region. Pauses between the fountaining episodes have been marked by an immediate change from deflation to inflation as the magma chamber recharges and repressurizes. The rapid rebound of recorded UWD and SDH tilt from deflation to inflation at the end of episode 22 along with strong glow overnight indicates that magma remains shallow in both the north and south conduits. Episode 23 is likely to occur between Wednesday and Friday, or in the next 3-5 days. The estimate will be refined as more data is available. HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and is in contact with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency about eruptive hazards.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.