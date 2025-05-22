(BIVN) – The U.S. House of Representatives advanced President Donald Trump’s tax agenda on Thursday morning.

The Republican-led House voted on the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which passed by a single vote, 215 to 214.

The U.S. Senator from Hawaiʻi, Brian Schatz (D), slammed the legislation prior to the vote, calling it “the largest wealth transfer in American history.”

“They’re literally taking from the poor — people who don’t have enough money — and shoveling straight into the pockets of people who already have more than enough,” Senator Schatz said on the floor of the Senate.

“This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!” wrote President Trump on social media. “The Bill includes MASSIVE Tax CUTS, No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, Tax Deductions when you purchase an American Made Vehicle, along with strong Border Security measures, Pay Raises for our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, Funding for the Golden Dome, “TRUMP Savings Accounts” for newborn babies, and much more!”

“Now, it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! There is no time to waste,” Trump added.

“This bill is about making the richest people to ever walk the earth even richer,” Senator Schatz stated. “How do they plan to do that? By kicking 14 million Americans off of health insurance and denying food assistance to millions more. People will be turned away at hospitals and go to bed hungry — all so that billionaires have a bit more.”

“Even the biggest cuts to Medicaid in history are still not enough to cover the cost of these enormous giveaways. So the Republicans have turned to one of their favorite punching bags: solving the climate crisis,” said Sen. Schatz, who warned: “This is going to raise costs for Americans.”

“The Democrats have lost control of themselves, and are aimlessly wandering around, showing no confidence, grit, or determination,” wrote President Trump. “They have forgotten their landslide loss in the Presidential Election, and are warped in the past, hoping someday to revive Open Borders for the World’s criminals to be able to pour into our Country, men to be able to play in women’s sports, and transgender for everybody. They don’t realize that these things, and so many more like them, will NEVER AGAIN happen!”