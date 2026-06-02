BIVN Update for Tuesday, June 2

(BIVN) – The following is a transcript of the above featured video:

This is Big Island Video News for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026. Today, more on the record-breaking episode 48, eruption of Kīlauea… flooding rains in East Hawaiʻi… site visits planned after last month’s major earthquake… and a first court appearance for Puna suspect, Jacob Baker. The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kilauea is once again paused, following nine-hours of high lava fountains on Monday. Episode 48 ended abruptly at 1:37 p.m. Since then, the Volcano Alert Level has dropped back down to ADVISORY, and the Aviation Color Code has returned to YELLOW. During the episode, tephra was reported falling within the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, with some fine ash in nearby communities like Volcano Village and Royal Hawaiian Estates. A reported sulfur and ash cloud off of Laupahoehoe also resulted in cancellations and diversions of several morning flights into Hilo. During the episode, the north vent lava fountain reached a maximum height of around 650 feet, or 200 meters. Just before the end of the episode, a small swarm of earthquakes occurred along the southwest side of the summit crater. This current summit eruption, which began in December 2024, now holds the record for the most recorded lava fountain episodes of any Kilauea eruption in modern times.

Heavy rains soaked East Hawaiʻi overnight. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for windward areas on Monday evening due to persistent heavy showers. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for south-facing shores. This morning, County emergency officials issued this message: “This is a civil defense road closure message for Tuesday, June 2nd, at 11:15 in the morning. The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports that Highway 11 and Kaʻalaiki Road or Cane Haul Road, is closed in Kaʻū between Pahala and Naʻalehu, mile markers 59 to 61, Kawa and Honu‘apo due to flooding from the heavy rains. Please use alternate routes. You be informed as conditions change. This is your Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency.” – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message

Runoff from those windward downpours has also triggered an alert along the coastline. The Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay and the Hāmākua Coast. Heavy rain has resulted in significant stormwater runoff entering coastal waters, prompting health officials to warn beach users to stay out of the ocean wherever the water appears brown or murky. The Department recommends staying out of affected waters for 48 to 72 hours after the rain stops and the area receives full sunshine due to elevated pollutant levels. The public is also advised to avoid swimming or wading in freshwater streams and ponds to prevent infection.

Site visits will be conducted this week following the damaging South Kona earthquake on May 22nd. The Hawaii County Civil Defense issued this radio message to affected residents: “This is a Civil Defense Earthquake Update for Monday June 1st, at 9 a.m. Thank you for reporting your earthquake property damages to Civil Defense. Civil Defense along with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will be conducting site visits as part of a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment Tuesday, June 2nd, through Thursday, June 4th. If you submitted a damage report to Civil Defense, we will make every effort to contact you before we visit your property. This assessment will serve as the basis for requesting State and Federal Assistance. We will announce what State and Federal programs are available to help you with your damages once decisions have been made at the State and Federal levels. Thank you for your patience with the process. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense agency.” – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message