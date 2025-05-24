(BIVN) – A report of a device resembling an unexploded grenade shut down an area of Kona on Wednesday.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says patrol officers responded to the 75-5700 block of Aliʻi Drive, where they established a perimeter and restricted access to protect public safety.

A bomb technician with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Special Response Team later determined that the grenade was inert. Police say the device was safely removed from the area for disposal.

“If you discover a suspected grenade or explosive device, do not touch or attempt to move it,” police cautioned in a later news release. “Immediately leave the area and call 911 to report the item to authorities. Provide as much detail as possible about the location and appearance of the device. Stay at a safe distance and follow all instructions from emergency personnel.”

“Your quick and cautious response can help ensure the safety of yourself and others,” police stated.

Last week, police also responded to a report of an unexploded grenade that was found in a riverbed at a Waimea trail park. That grenade was also determined not to be a threat and was removed from the riverbed.