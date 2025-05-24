(BIVN) – Participants are being sought for an upcoming feral sheep salvage project in the saddle area of Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says permit applications are now available for the sheep removal effort along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road).

“The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is organizing this effort to protect native ecosystems and reduce vehicle collision risks, improving safety for all highway users,” the Hawaiʻi DLNR says. “The project will involve humane live-trapping and removal of feral sheep from the area.”

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR: