(BIVN) – A new class of 14 adult corrections officers, or ACOs, graduated after 8 weeks of training on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation marked the occasion with a ceremony held at the Island of Hawaiʻi YMCA on Friday, May 23. “We are so proud of every graduate, who represents strength and honor,” said DCR Director Tommy Johnson.
The Department says this is the third class to graduate from recruit training this year. The cohort is also the first graduating class of the DCR recruit course on Hawaiʻi island.
Of the new graduates, 13 will be assigned to the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center, and 1 will be assigned to Kulani Correctional Facility.
Another recruit class on the Big Island is underway.
From a DCR news release:
The department initiated aggressive recruitment efforts to address the staffing shortage of ACOs since the restructuring of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from the Department of Public Safety, which took effect in January 2024. Conducting a class on a neighbor island represents one of those efforts.
DCR increased the number of graduating classes and compressed its recruitment training course to eight weeks from 11 weeks while still covering critical training to ensure ACOs are well-prepared for their jobs.
Recruitment efforts also included on-the-spot interviews at the Hawaiʻi Career Expo, radio spots, movie ads at theaters across the state, social media, bus ads and more.
Recruit training comprises more than 300 hours of classroom instruction and physical training. Recruits learn a variety of subjects that include standards of conduct, ethics and professionalism, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, use of firearms and self-defense tactics.
DCR’s mission is to provide a secure correctional environment for comprehensive, rehabilitative, holistic, wraparound reentry services, including culturally based approaches to individuals sentenced to our custody and care. Our goal is to reduce recidivism and enhance the safety and security of our communities.
All incoming classes receive Recruit Field Training along with Basic Corrections Training. During the final weeks of training, they go into the facility where they begin their jobs with guidance from their training sergeants.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The graduates from Basic Corrections Recruit Class 25-02 recently completed eight weeks of training on the Big Island.