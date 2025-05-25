(BIVN) – A new class of 14 adult corrections officers, or ACOs, graduated after 8 weeks of training on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation marked the occasion with a ceremony held at the Island of Hawaiʻi YMCA on Friday, May 23. “We are so proud of every graduate, who represents strength and honor,” said DCR Director Tommy Johnson.

The Department says this is the third class to graduate from recruit training this year. The cohort is also the first graduating class of the DCR recruit course on Hawaiʻi island.



Of the new graduates, 13 will be assigned to the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center, and 1 will be assigned to Kulani Correctional Facility.



Another recruit class on the Big Island is underway.

From a DCR news release: