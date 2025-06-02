(BIVN) – A Puna man who was arrested last week for the alleged sexual assault of minors has been charged with an array of offenses.

Police say 44-year-old Joseph Donald Tibbs faces:

Seven counts of first-degree sexual assault

Two counts of first-degree promoting child abuse

Two counts of second-degree promoting child abuse

Two counts of incest

Two counts of use of a computer in the commission of a separate crime

The incidents reportedly occurred between February and May 2025.

According to the Hawaiʻi County Police Department:

The charges against Tibbs stem from a months-long collaborative investigation between the law enforcement Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, the Hawai‘i Police Department, the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, and Homeland Security Investigations. The Maui Police Department also assisted in recovering and analyzing various electronic devices. In March 2025, law enforcement was first alerted to Tibbs through tips identifying him as being in possession of, and electronically disseminating, various forms of child pornography related material. As the investigation progressed, investigators identified some of the female victims in photos and videos; however, there appear to be additional victims who police have yet to identify. On Thursday morning, May 29, law enforcement arrested Tibbs shortly after he left his Mountain View residence. Following Tibbs’ arrest, police executed a search warrant on his residence where numerous electric devices and various sexual-related evidence was recovered. During the course of this investigation, police determined that Tibbs had allegedly been engaging in sexual conduct with minors for over a period of one year.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen reports Tibbs made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday morning. His bail was maintained at $4,815,000 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 4, 2025.

Waltjen’s office says prosecutors filed a motion requesting that Tibbs be detained without bail.

A motion was also filed requesting that court documents be sealed “to protect the privacy interests of the involved minors and to preserve the integrity of the investigation, as it remains ongoing,” prosecutors say.

Investigators are conducting forensic examinations of evidence and attempting to identify additional potential victims. Police ask anyone who may have information related to Tibbs and this investigation to contact Detective Chandler Nacino of the Vice Section in Kona at (808) 326-4646, extension 312, or via email at Chandler.Nacino@hawaiicounty.gov.

If you have knowledge of or suspect someone of committing crimes against children, police urge you to report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678, Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300, or call 911.