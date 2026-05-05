(BIVN) – Highway 11 in Kaʻū was closed in both directions Tuesday morning, “due to fallen trees and utility lines across the roadway”, police reported.

The location is near the Waiohinu-area of Kaʻū, and the intersection of the highway with South Point Road. UPDATE – Police described the area as between the 69.5 and 70.5-mile markers.

The police department reported no alternate routes were available as of 6:30 a.m. HST.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.