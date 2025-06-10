UPDATE – (8:30 a.m.) – Episode 25 precursory activity is underway at Kīlauea volcano. A HVO/USGS Volcanic Activity Notice (VAN) was issued on Tuesday morning.



From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory VAN issued at 7:56 a.m. HST:

Episode 25 precursory activity started within Halemaʻumaʻu on the morning of June 10. Glow and scattered spattering at the north vent changed to more continuous spattering in the early morning hours. At about 5:54 AM HST, lava overflowed the north vent cone and is currently flowing onto the crater floor. Episode 25 is forecast to begin between tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday. However, there is a chance that activity could proceed to high fountaining today. In recent episodes of the ongoing eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu, low-level precursory activity has lasted from a few hours to a few days. This activity can include spatter from north and/or south vents, small dome fountains, and lava overflowing from one or both vents. At the start of previous episodes, precursory activity has rapidly escalated into sustained high fountaining over minutes to tens of minutes.

(BIVN) – There was an active lava flow visible on the USGS webcams on Tuesday morning. On Monday, scientists forecasted Episode 25 will likely begin between June 11th and June 13th, based on current rates of summit inflation. “This window is subject to change depending on changes in the rate of inflationary tilt,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated.

From the USGS HVO analysis provided on Monday: