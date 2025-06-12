(BIVN) – Lifeguard services are coming to Kohanaiki Beach Park in Kona.

On Friday, June 13th, the Hawai‘i Fire Department will dedicate a newly constructed lifeguard tower at the popular West Hawaiʻi beach park. The traditional Hawaiian blessing will take place at 3:30 p.m.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

The Kohanaiki lifeguard tower was passionately advocated for by Rachel Able who advocated for enhanced safety at the popular surf spot after her daughter, Lily Able, a passionate and skilled surfer, sustained fatal injuries while surfing at Kohanaiki, known locally as “Pine Trees.”

“Many community members in North Kona have shared how happy they are to see lifeguard service at Kohanaiki Beach Park,” said County of Hawai‘i Mayor Kimo Alameda. “I am grateful for Rachel and everyone at the county who put in the work to make this project a reality.”

Rachel worked alongside county and fire department leadership to prevent another family from facing a similar heartbreak.

“This tower is more than infrastructure—it is a commitment to protecting lives and honoring Lily’s legacy,” said Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. “The community’s voice, led with courage and love by Rachel Able, helped make this happen.”

In coordination with the Department of Parks and Recreation and support from the Mayor’s Office, the Fire Department allocated funds from its budget to purchase and construct the tower. Staffing was included in the FY2025 budget, making this the first expansion of lifeguard services under the current administration.