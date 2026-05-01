(BIVN) – Hawai’i State House and Senate lawmakers agreed on a final version of the state’s supplemental budget bill for fiscal biennium 2025-2027 on Thursday.

A joint conference committee approved House Bill 1800 CD1 after both the House and Senate passed different versions of the spending bill.

According to news release, the appropriations are as follows:

General Fund

Fiscal Year 2026: $10.42 billion

Fiscal Year 2027: $10.63 billion

All Means of Financing

Fiscal Year 2026: $19.77 billion

Fiscal Year 2027: $20.31 billion

“This budget reflects the House’s continued collaboration with the Administration and the Senate to take a balanced, responsible approach to preserving core government services and strengthening our safety net for Hawaiʻi’s residents – especially those who rely on these services as a lifeline,” said the State Representative from Hilo, Chris Todd, who is also the Chair of the House Committee on Finance. “It prioritizes critical needs across housing, agriculture, natural resources, transportation, public safety, and economic development, setting a strong foundation as we respond to federal funding cuts that have impacted Hawaiʻi and required the state to urgently step up to support our residents,” Todd added.

“We are proud to pass a budget that puts Hawaiʻi’s working families front and center,” said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “This budget uses cost-saving measures to help keep our promise to address the high cost of living and deliver meaningful tax reform to Hawaii’s citizens, especially our working- and middle-class families. At the same time, we are strengthening the State’s resilience through responsible long-term investments that promote regional economic development and environmental stewardship. Mahalo to my legislative colleagues, Governor Green and his administration for working together to protect these tax cuts and ensure every community can move forward.”

The bill will now be up for final reading in both chambers, and if passed, will then head to the Governor’s desk for his signature.