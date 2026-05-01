(BIVN) – A new multi-use community hub planned for Waimea will soon expand food security efforts, youth programming, and essential services in the North hawaiʻi region.

On Wednesday, St. James’ Episcopal Parish will break ground on The Gathering Place, which will serve as “a central hub for connection, nourishment, and outreach in Waimea”.

From a news release:

The Gathering Place will significantly expand the parish’s capacity to host the longstanding Waimea Community Meal program, which provides an average of 675 free, home-cooked meals to local residents each week. The new facility will also create dedicated space for youth programming, educational workshops, cultural gatherings, ministry partnerships, and community-based services. The facility is envisioned not only as a place for fellowship, but also as a vital resource during times of need—supporting food distribution, community resilience, and emergency response efforts. “After years of prayer, discernment, generosity, planning, and faithful perseverance, we have reached the moment when this long-held vision begins to take physical shape,” said the Rev. David Stout, rector of St. James’ Episcopal Parish. “The Gathering Place will expand our ability to serve our community through shared meals, ministry partnerships, youth formation, hospitality, and outreach for decades to come. This space will help us live more fully into who God is calling us to be.” He added, “This groundbreaking belongs to our entire community—from parishioners and partners to the many supporters who have helped bring us to this moment. We invite everyone to join us as we give thanks and look ahead to the work to come.”

“The Gathering Place will include the first certified kitchen available to the public in South Kohala,” added Tim Bostock, the Chair of The Gathering Place Committee. “The Waimea community and St. James’ congregation have contributed $6,365,000 from 431 donors toward the construction of this new community resource, alongside state and county support. We are humbled by the generosity of our community and look forward to opening our doors in summer 2027. In the meantime, we invite everyone to join us in the tent every Thursday as the Waimea Community Meal continues.”

More information can be found on The Gathering Place website.