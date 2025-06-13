(BIVN) – A visitor to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was rescued Wednesday night, after he fell down a cliff while seeking a closer look at Kīlauea volcano.

First responders rescued the 30-year-old Boston man after he ventured off Byron Ledge Trail on the evening of June 11th. The National Park Service says the man suffered minor facial injuries after falling 30-feet.

According to the National Park Service, the man “told search and rescue rangers that he wanted a closer look at the Kīlauea volcano eruption and got too close to the sheer cliff edge. He did not have a flashlight or headlamp. Park dispatch was notified of the incident around 9 p.m.”



Members of the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Search and Rescue team can be seen preparing for the mission ahead in the dark in this NPS photo (F.Aiona).

According to park officials:

The park’s well-trained search and rescue team, who were managing eruption traffic, responded quickly and performed a high-angle rescue that involved rappelling down the steep, heavily vegetated cliff face and hoisting the man to safety. A tree had broken the man’s fall and prevented him from plunging another hundred feet or so to the caldera floor, which could have resulted in his death.

Episode 25 in the ongoing eruption of Kīlauea started just before noon and ended at 8:08 p.m. that same day.

Park rangers recommend the following measures to safely view the eruption inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park: