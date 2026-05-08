(BIVN) – The number of earthquakes recorded under Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaiʻi island slightly increased in April, scientists report, while inflationary ground deformation continued.

Mauna Loa is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is set to NORMAL.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Thursday issued its monthly update on Mauna Loa of May 2026. From the Observatory:

Mauna Loa had a slight increase in seismic activity compared to the previous month, with clustering of events under Mokuʻāweoweo and the upper Southwest Rift Zone still present. A total of 132 earthquakes were detected beneath Mauna Loa’s summit region in the April reporting period, while March had 86 earthquakes. Data from Global Positioning System (GPS) instruments on Mauna Loa show variable rates of inflation at the summit over the past six months. This is associated with refilling of the summit reservoir system following the 2022 eruption. Gas and temperature data from a station on Mauna Loa’s Southwest Rift Zone indicate these values are at background levels, with little change relative to previous months.

Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on Earth, and last erupted in late-2022.