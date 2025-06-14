Big Island Video News

Hong Kong Chop Suey In Captain Cook Closed By Health Department
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi DOH Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and shut down the food establishment.

(BIVN) – The Hong Kong Chop Suey restaurant in Captain Cook was recently issued a red “closed” placard and shut down after an state health inspection revealed multiple critical food safety violations.

The food establishment, located at 82-6066 Mamalahoa Highway and operated by Man You Chen, received the red placard on June 12 “due to an active cockroach infestation, adulterated food products, lack of a dedicated hand wash sink, unsanitary conditions within the facility and lack of an on-site certified safe food handler,” the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports.

During a routine inspection conducted on June 12, a DOH Food Safety Branch inspector observed multiple critical food safety violations including:

  • Cross-contaminated food;
  • Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch;
  • Live cockroaches and feces on food containers, food preparation surfaces and below equipment;
  • Perimeter walls and roofs of a food establishment did not effectively protect the establishment from the entry of insects, rodents and other animals;
  • Food was not stored properly to prevent cross-contamination;
  • Ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator were not properly date marked;
  • The dishwashing process did not include properly sanitizing dishes;
  • Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned;
  • Handwashing sink was not operable;
  • No certified safe food handler was on-site during operations.

The DOH says the food establishment must correct all critical food safety violations and complete a follow-up inspection before it can reopen. Corrective actions include:

  • Discard all contaminated food products;
  • Hire a professional pest control operator (PCO) and submit the proof of service and PCO report to DOH;
  • Replace all missing/damaged ceiling panels and close all holes in walls to prevent vector entry into facility;
  • Complete a deep cleaning and disinfection;
  • Remove unnecessary cardboard boxes and clutter to limit harborage sites;
  • Repair the handwashing sink;
  • Ensure at least one employee with a valid food protection certificate is on duty during operational hours; and
  • Retrain all food employees on proper food handling, storage and dishwashing.

Hong Kong Chop Suey will have to contact DOH for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.