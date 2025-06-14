(BIVN) – The Hong Kong Chop Suey restaurant in Captain Cook was recently issued a red “closed” placard and shut down after an state health inspection revealed multiple critical food safety violations.

The food establishment, located at 82-6066 Mamalahoa Highway and operated by Man You Chen, received the red placard on June 12 “due to an active cockroach infestation, adulterated food products, lack of a dedicated hand wash sink, unsanitary conditions within the facility and lack of an on-site certified safe food handler,” the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports.

During a routine inspection conducted on June 12, a DOH Food Safety Branch inspector observed multiple critical food safety violations including:

Cross-contaminated food;

Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch;

Live cockroaches and feces on food containers, food preparation surfaces and below equipment;

Perimeter walls and roofs of a food establishment did not effectively protect the establishment from the entry of insects, rodents and other animals;

Food was not stored properly to prevent cross-contamination;

Ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator were not properly date marked;

The dishwashing process did not include properly sanitizing dishes;

Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned;

Handwashing sink was not operable;

No certified safe food handler was on-site during operations.

The DOH says the food establishment must correct all critical food safety violations and complete a follow-up inspection before it can reopen. Corrective actions include:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Hire a professional pest control operator (PCO) and submit the proof of service and PCO report to DOH;

Replace all missing/damaged ceiling panels and close all holes in walls to prevent vector entry into facility;

Complete a deep cleaning and disinfection;

Remove unnecessary cardboard boxes and clutter to limit harborage sites;

Repair the handwashing sink;

Ensure at least one employee with a valid food protection certificate is on duty during operational hours; and

Retrain all food employees on proper food handling, storage and dishwashing.

Hong Kong Chop Suey will have to contact DOH for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.