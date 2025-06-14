(BIVN) – The Hong Kong Chop Suey restaurant in Captain Cook was recently issued a red “closed” placard and shut down after an state health inspection revealed multiple critical food safety violations.
The food establishment, located at 82-6066 Mamalahoa Highway and operated by Man You Chen, received the red placard on June 12 “due to an active cockroach infestation, adulterated food products, lack of a dedicated hand wash sink, unsanitary conditions within the facility and lack of an on-site certified safe food handler,” the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports.
During a routine inspection conducted on June 12, a DOH Food Safety Branch inspector observed multiple critical food safety violations including:
- Cross-contaminated food;
- Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch;
- Live cockroaches and feces on food containers, food preparation surfaces and below equipment;
- Perimeter walls and roofs of a food establishment did not effectively protect the establishment from the entry of insects, rodents and other animals;
- Food was not stored properly to prevent cross-contamination;
- Ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator were not properly date marked;
- The dishwashing process did not include properly sanitizing dishes;
- Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned;
- Handwashing sink was not operable;
- No certified safe food handler was on-site during operations.
The DOH says the food establishment must correct all critical food safety violations and complete a follow-up inspection before it can reopen. Corrective actions include:
- Discard all contaminated food products;
- Hire a professional pest control operator (PCO) and submit the proof of service and PCO report to DOH;
- Replace all missing/damaged ceiling panels and close all holes in walls to prevent vector entry into facility;
- Complete a deep cleaning and disinfection;
- Remove unnecessary cardboard boxes and clutter to limit harborage sites;
- Repair the handwashing sink;
- Ensure at least one employee with a valid food protection certificate is on duty during operational hours; and
- Retrain all food employees on proper food handling, storage and dishwashing.
Hong Kong Chop Suey will have to contact DOH for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi DOH Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and shut down the food establishment.