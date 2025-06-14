(BIVN) – After 25 episodes of sustained lava activity, the eruption at the summit of Kīlauera continues, and is nearing the six-month mark.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

There is much to appreciate about the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption as it approaches its 6-month anniversary on June 23. The stunning episodic lava fountains and lava flows erupting within Halema‘uma‘u crater in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park have provided island residents and visitors with safe and accessible viewing opportunities. However, volcanic hazards are always present. Respiratory irritants from the eruption, including volcanic gases and vog (volcanic smog), are affecting communities far downwind. Additionally, Pele’s hair (thin strands of volcanic glass) and tephra (volcanic rock fragments) ejected from the lava fountains are also carried downwind. During trade wind conditions, tephra and Pele’s hair are blown to the southwest of Kaluapele, Kīlauea’s summit caldera, in an area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park that has been closed to the public since shortly before the 2008–2018 summit eruption began. Tephra erupted during these typical wind conditions have formed a deposit that extends approximately 2 miles (3.5 kilometers) downwind of the vents, with smaller fragments and fine Pele’s hair traveling much further. The tephra has partially covered several volcano monitoring sites operated by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), requiring field crews to remove tephra from solar panels and other infrastructure between episodes.

Episodes 23, 24, and 25 provided some of the most impressive fountaining seen to date, reaching heights of up to 1200 ft (365 m). These remarkable fountain heights deposited hills of tephra along the western rim of Halemaʻumaʻu crater that are estimated to be well over 50 ft (15 m) thick. During slack or Kona wind conditions, volcanic gases, tephra, and Pele’s hair are typically dispersed to the north and east of the crater, toward areas open to the public. Even during episodes with lower fountain heights of 330 ft (100 m) or less, like episodes 4 and 5, Pele’s hair was falling at visitor areas within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park as well as Volcano Village and other nearby communities. Episodes 15 and 16 had fountain heights over 1000 ft (300 m) tall, and episode 18 had fountain heights over 820 ft (250 m) tall. During these episodes tephra and Pele’s hair fell on Volcano House and the visitor center area, and as far away as Volcano Village and Mauna Loa Estates. The national park temporarily closed the area from Uēkahuna bluff to Kīlauea Overlook during episodes 15 and 18 due to the falling and wafting Pele’s hair and tephra. Tephra from episode 16 fell along a 2 mile (3.2 kilometer) stretch of Highway 11 in the Kaʻū District of the national park.