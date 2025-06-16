(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced the details on its upcoming 2025 Fourth of July celebration in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

“We are proud to continue to provide family-friendly, Fourth of July celebrations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “These celebrations give our community a safe way to celebrate and honor the birth of the Unites States of America as a country.”

HILO

From 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., the “Hot Rides Expo,” featuring vintage, classic and futuristic vehicles, will be held at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields (mauka fields). All show vehicles are welcome to participate at no charge and may roll in from 7:30 a.m. at the former gas station on the corner of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street. Show vehicles are encouraged to stay until 3 p.m.

During the “Hot Rides Expo,” live music will be performed by Saddle Road Band, Quartz, Pōki‘i Seto, and Always Free. Food trucks and children’s activities, including water slides and bounce houses, will be available at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields.

At 8 p.m., the “Hilo Bay Blast” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics set off from a barge moored in Hilo Bay. The Hawai‘i County Band will present a live accompaniment to the fireworks with a performance that begins at 7 p.m. at the Mo‘oheau Park bandstand. For those not near the bandstand, the fireworks display will be synchronized to patriotic music aired on KWXX.

In addition, the following information is provided for your planning efforts:

Lihiwai Street, from Keliʻipio Lane to the entrance of Isle’s parking lot, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, July 3 at 10 p.m. through Saturday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

Bayfront Highway, from Waiānuenue Avenue to Pauahi Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Friday, July 4. In addition, all gates along Mo‘oheau Park and the Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields will be open to allow pedestrian access to the Hilo Bay shoreline to view the fireworks exhibition.

All Hilo area parks will remain open until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 4 only.

The Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields have been designated as the Kupuna viewing station. The Department of Parks & Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division will provide shuttle service from the Kamanā Senior Center, located at 127 Kamanā Street. The shuttle to the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Field will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the return shuttle will run from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Individuals 55 years and older wanting to use the shuttle service may contact Elderly Recreation Services at (808) 961-8710 for more information.

KONA

Presented in partnership with the Kailua Village Parade Association and Fireworks Committee, the Fourth of July parade along Kuakini Highway and Ali‘i Drive begins at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the “Independence Day Extravaganza” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics set off from a barge moored in Kailua Bay.

For more information, including the complete parade route and list of road closures that will be in effect from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., visit paradesinkona.com.

County, state, and federal public safety agencies are working together to make our public Fourth of July events safe and enjoyable for everyone. As a reminder, the following is provided for your information: