Jacob Baker Charged With Puna Murders, Multiple Other Offenses

(BIVN) – Jacob Daniel Baker, arrested on suspicion of triple homicide in Puna, was officially charged with four counts of murder on Saturday morning, after he was charged with various other offenses the night before.

Police report that on Saturday morning, after conferring with the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Baker was charged with first-degree murder, as well as three counts of second-degree murder.

In a news release, police explained the second-degree murder charges pertain to the three homicide victims. “Murder in the first-degree pertains to intentionally or knowingly killing two or more people,” the department stated.

There is no opportunity for bail on the murder charges, police say.

The 36-year-old Baker also faces multiple charges for other offenses. On Friday evening, May 29, Baker was charged with:

First-degree burglary

Unauthorized control of propelled vehicle (auto theft)

First-degree theft

(2 counts) fourth-degree criminal property damage

Fourth-degree theft

First-degree unauthorized entry into motor vehicle (car break-in)

Police say Baker’s bail for these charges was set at $193,000. However, even if he makes bail for the property crimes, is will not be eligible for release due to the murder charges, police say.

Baker is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon, June 1, in Hilo District Court.

Police have positively identified two of the Puna murder victims as 69-year-old Robert Shine, and 69-year-old John Carse. The third victim has widely been reported by media and friends as 79-year-old Chitta Morse.

The police department says the Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing these investigations. Police ask anyone with information on these cases to contact Detective Duane Rapoza Jr. at (808) 961-2386 or via email at Duane.Rapoza@hawaiipolice.gov or call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, police say, adding that Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.