(BIVN) – The Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on Banyan Drive on Tuesday announced that it has joined the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.
The Hilo Hawaiian is the first property in Hawai‘i to be part of the global hotel brand, a news release stated.
“While our name gains international recognition, we remain the same kamaʻāina-friendly hotel our guests know and love,” said Hilo Hawaiian Hotel General Manager Matt Pickett. “Joining the Wyndham family allows us to offer even more value while continuing to provide the warm hospitality that has always defined the Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel experience.”
From the Castle Resorts & Hotels news release:
Ideally located along scenic Banyan Drive, the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel has long been a favorite for visitors seeking authentic experiences on Hawai‘i Island. Overlooking Hilo Bay with sweeping views of Mauna Kea, the full-service hotel is just minutes from Liliʻuokalani Gardens, Hilo Town, and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. The property features 286 spacious guest rooms and suites, swimming pool, meeting spaces, and signature WSW Steakhouse restaurant.
Known for its relaxed charm and aloha spirit, the hotel has played host to generations of travelers exploring Hawaii Island’s vibrant culture, natural wonders, and slower pace of life. Whether visiting for business or leisure, guests appreciate the hotel’s prime location, welcoming staff, and connection to the surrounding community.
Trademark Collection by Wyndham features a portfolio of independently-minded upper-midscale and upscale hotels. Each property retains its distinctive character while benefiting from the global reach and resources of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The brand currently includes 271 hotels across nearly 25 countries.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Castle’s Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on Banyan Drive is the first property in Hawai‘i to be part of the global hotel brand.