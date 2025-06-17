(BIVN) – The Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on Banyan Drive on Tuesday announced that it has joined the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

The Hilo Hawaiian is the first property in Hawai‘i to be part of the global hotel brand, a news release stated.

“While our name gains international recognition, we remain the same kamaʻāina-friendly hotel our guests know and love,” said Hilo Hawaiian Hotel General Manager Matt Pickett. “Joining the Wyndham family allows us to offer even more value while continuing to provide the warm hospitality that has always defined the Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel experience.”

From the Castle Resorts & Hotels news release: