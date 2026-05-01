(BIVN) – The Hilo Driver License Office located at the police station on Kapiolani Street will soon be moving.

On May 11th, the license office will relocated to 120 Pauahi Street. This is the same space as the former Bank of Hawaiʻi branch, located on the first floor of the building.

The Hilo Driver License Office is currently housed at the Hawaiʻi Public Safety Building at 349 Kapiolani Street. The office will be closed on Friday, May 8th, to accommodate the move.

“Relocating the office is part of an effort to consolidate the Hilo driver licensing and motor vehicle registration services into one convenient location,” Hawaiʻi County officials stated in a Friday news release. “The Hilo Motor Vehicle Registration Office is currently located across the street at 101 Pauahi St. and will be moved to 120 Pauahi St. at a later date.”