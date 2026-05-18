State Funds Released for Goodwill Hilo Campus

UPDATED on May 18, 2026

(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi has released funding to support construction and refurbishment efforts at Goodwill Industries of Hawaiʻi’s Hilo campus.

Governor Josh Green has released $500,000 in general obligation bond funds for a Capital Improvement Program Grant-in-Aid to help bring Goodwill’s newly acquired Hilo campus facility up to code, and expand its operational capacity to better serve the East Hawaiʻi community.

Hilo’s State Senator Lorraine R. Inouye (D, District 1) announced the funding release in a Monday news release.

“Mahalo Governor Green for recognizing the importance of investing in organizations that directly support Hawaiʻi’s families and workforce,” said Senator Inouye. “Goodwill Industries of Hawaiʻi provides valuable job training, educational opportunities, and community services that help empower individuals across East Hawaiʻi. These improvements will strengthen their ability to expand programs and continue making a positive impact in our community.”

The Senator says the project “qualifies as a grant pursuant to Chapter 42F, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, and reflects the state’s continued commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations that provide meaningful community services and resources throughout Hawaiʻi.”