(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, although the next episode is likely to start in the next few days.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Wedneseday that current inflation data indicate that Episode 29 is likely to start between Thursday, July 17th, and Saturday, July 19th.

Low-level degassing and seismic tremor persist in the summit area, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

From the USGS HVO on Wednesday:

Incandescence in the crater last night was limited. There was only minor incandescence on the cone and glow from the north vent was sporadic. Slow slumping of the eruptive cone continues this morning and may continue over the next hours to days. At present, tremor and degassing persist at lower but still elevated levels. Typical sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates associated with pause periods are 1,200 to 1,500 t/d. Unlike many other pauses, gas pistoning appears absent thus far during this pause. Fountaining associated with episode 28 resulted in 15 microradians of deflation. At the time of this update, UWD had re-inflated by about 12.9 microradians.