(BIVN) – The community celebrated the opening of an expanded Kona Skatepark at Kailua Park on Wednesday.

Hawaiʻi County officials say the first major section of the park was built in 2012 next to the old runway. The expansion project “more than doubles the size of the skatepark and includes new quarter pipes, rails, a pyramid, and other skating elements.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The completion of the skatepark project follows two years of fundraising, planning, design and construction led by a dedicated group of volunteers, with support from the County of Hawai‘i. Flaunn Elder-Jamieson, a volunteer who helped spearhead the project, thanked the Kona Skatepark ‘Ohana team, the many community volunteers, and the County, and said there are “too many contributors to name.”

“It’s like no other feeling I’ve ever had, the feeling of completion and celebrating with the people who really backed us in this project,” Elder-Jamieson said. “It’s such a sense of pride.” In addition to private donations and volunteer contributions, County Council members Holeka Goro Inaba and Rebecca Villegas both provided funding, and the Department of Parks and Recreation provided various materials, supplies and services in support of the effort. “This skatepark is an example of what we can accomplish when the community comes together to support our youth,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Mahalo to the volunteers and partners who helped make this significant expansion happen.” Following the blessing ceremony on Wednesday, the skatepark was opened to the public, and skateboarders tried out the new features.

In addition to the skatepark expansion, Parks and Recreation is moving forward with other upgrades at Kailua Park. A project to demolish the old terminal building and construct several new restroom facilities and a concession building is expected to go out to bid for construction later this year. “This skatepark addition is a major improvement, and we really appreciate the efforts of all the volunteers,” said Clayton Honma, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We look forward to continuing to make significant upgrades at Kailua Park, which is such a vital recreational resource for the West Hawai‘i community.”

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation’s Kailua Park is located at 75-5500 Kuakini Highway. Park hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.