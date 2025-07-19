Big Island Video News

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Saturday, July 19
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The next episode of lava fountaining in the ongoing Kīlauea eruption is expected at any moment.

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused as of Saturday morning, although scientists expect the next episode of lava fountaining (Episode 29) to begin at any moment. 

Inflationary tilt has surpassed the level recorded at the onset of Episode 28. Slumping of the tephra cone into the north vent at the end of the episode created a blockage, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says, which apparently requires additional pressurization to be cleared to start the next episode. 

USGS: “Significant cracks have appeared in the cone around the eruptive vents in Halemaʻumaʻu, as this feature has slumped downwards following episode 28. The south vent, which did not erupt during episode 28, was completely covered but the north vent remains visibly degassing. Mauna Kea is on the horizon in the background of the image.” (USGS photo by K. Mulliken)

Moderate glow returned to the north vent overnight, scientists noted, suggesting the plug may be breaking down. “The cracks in the cone just above the vent also continue to glow,” a USGS HVO message stated Friday night. “Tremor levels remain low but elevated and slow inflation continues.”

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

USGS: “Following episode 28 of lava fountaining at the summit of Kīlauea on July 9, this satellite image was acquired on July 11. It shows the tephra deposit extending in the predominant downwind direction to the southwest in the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Dark-brown to black-colored lava flows emplaced since the eruption began on December 23, 2024, cover the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater, an area of 841 acres (340 hectares).” (Image ©2025 Maxar Technologies, USG Plus)