(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused as of Saturday morning, although scientists expect the next episode of lava fountaining (Episode 29) to begin at any moment.

Inflationary tilt has surpassed the level recorded at the onset of Episode 28. Slumping of the tephra cone into the north vent at the end of the episode created a blockage, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says, which apparently requires additional pressurization to be cleared to start the next episode.

Moderate glow returned to the north vent overnight, scientists noted, suggesting the plug may be breaking down. “The cracks in the cone just above the vent also continue to glow,” a USGS HVO message stated Friday night. “Tremor levels remain low but elevated and slow inflation continues.”

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.