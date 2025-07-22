(BIVN) – 74 acres of productive agricultural land near Hilo has been permanently protected, following the successful completion of the Pu‘u‘eo Mauka conservation easement.

O.K. Farms, Hawai‘i Land Trust (HILT), and Trust for Public Land (TPL) announced the easement on Tuesday.

O.K. Farms, founded by the Keolanui ‘ohana, has farmed and cared for the land for over two decades. The land was owned by Ed Olson, who passed in July 2024. “The Edmund C. Olson Trust honored its longstanding relationship with the ‘ohana by offering them the first opportunity to acquire the land,” a joint news release stated. “The easement ensures that the land will remain in agricultural use forever, safeguarding a crucial component of Hawai‘i Island’s food security, and cultural heritage.”

“This land has fed our family and community for generations,” stated Troy Keolanui, Co-Founder and Operations Manager of O.K. Farms. “The conservation easement secures not only our ability to keep farming, but also preserves an essential place for Hawai‘i Island’s local food system and the cultural connections that make this ‘āina so meaningful.”

The land is located on the north side of the Wailuku River, where O.K. Farms cultivates lychee, longan, rambutan and citrus. It is one of the largest producers of tropical fruit in the United States, and home to the Rainbow Falls Hilo Coffee brand.

HILT and TPL raised more than $1.6 million for the Pu‘u‘eo Mauka conservation effort, “with contributions from the Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation, Stupski Foundation, The Healy Foundation, Hawai‘i Good Food Fund, Eric L. Anderson and Roger Beck, and others,” the release stated.

“This effort is about more than just protecting land; it’s about honoring the legacy of Ed Olson and the Keolanui ‘Ohana and ensuring that the land continues to feed and support the community,” said ‘Olu Campbell, President and CEO of Hawai‘i Land Trust. “We’re proud to have worked alongside O.K. Farms and Trust for Public Land to make this vision a reality.”

“Pu‘u‘eo Mauka represents a model for community-driven conservation,” said Lea Hong, Associate Vice President and Hawai‘i State Director for Trust for Public Land. “This collaboration keeps Hawai‘i’s agricultural lands working, supports local farmers, and safeguards our island’s cultural and natural heritage for generations to come. We are so grateful to the Edmund C. Olson Trust for working with us to ensure these lands remain in agriculture forever.”