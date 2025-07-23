(BIVN) – State officials are encouraging families to apply for a new EBT program before an early August deadline.

On Tuesday, Governor Josh Green, M.D., First Lady Jaime Kanani Green and Department of Human Services (DHS) Director Ryan Yamane held a news conference to raise awareness about the SUN Bucks Summer EBT program. The deadline to apply for SUN Bucks is August 3, 2025.

The news conference was livestreamed by the Office of the Governor via Facebook.

From the Office of the Governor: