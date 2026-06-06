VOLCANO WATCH: Plant Life Defoliates Around Kīlauea Summit

(BIVN) – From this week’s USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Volcano Watch article, written by Mike Cappos, a gas field engineer with HVO:

As you walk along Crater Rim Trail from Wahinekapu (Steaming Bluffs) heading towards the Uēkahuna overlook in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, you’ll notice far less green vegetation and foliage than usual. Commonly, in the Northeastern United States after all the leaves have fallen off the trees during the Fall months, you’ll hear it referred to as “stick season,” which means ski season is right around the corner! Here in the Hawaiian Islands, the seasons are far more subtle, and vegetation doesn’t usually shed leaves in preparation for Winter. So, what’s going on here? The large eruptive plumes produced by the ongoing summit eruption of Kīlauea, which contain high concentrations of volcanic gases and tephra, and wind direction hold the key to this answer. The ongoing summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano began on December 23, 2024, and continues to have spectacular high lava fountaining episodes, 48 in total at the time of this writing. During most of these high fountaining episodes, the island’s dominant Northeast trade winds have carried the hazardous eruption plumes to the Southwest into the Kaʻū Desert, away from the public viewing areas in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and communities near the summit of Kīlauea. However, winds shift during Winter months, bringing “Kona” winds, which emanate from the South. From January through April 2026, the State of Hawaii weathered through multiple intense Kona Low storm systems, which pushed Kīlauea’s eruptive plume towards the North, impacting areas of Hawaiʼi Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.

During Kona winds, vegetation needs to endure long periods of exposure to elevated levels of sulfur dioxide gas (SO2) as it is continuously being released from the active summit vents. Sulfur dioxide is a highly acidic gas which forms dilute sulfuric acid when it reacts with water, whether it be in the form of rain, fog, or morning dew. Water samples collected downwind of Kīlauea’s summit during the lava lake days from 2008-2018 showed acid rain with a pH of 4 or less, with normal rainwater having a pH of around 7. This acid rain will ‘burn’ the foliage, turning it brown. To make things worse, vegetation also needs to breathe. When SO2 is brought into the plant through its stomata (the tiny breathing pores in their leaves) it reacts with the water within the leaves themselves and further damages the plant. One tree found in abundance around the summit of Kīlauea has a secret weapon to help combat this. Native ʻōhiʻa lehua trees are highly adapted to survive in the volcanic environments of the Hawaiian Islands. They have the amazing capability to close their stomata, so the trees can “hold their breath” when toxic volcanic gases are blown their way. This helps reduce the internal impact SO2 has on the trees. However, even ʻōhiʻa need to breathe eventually, and prolonged exposure to high concentrations of gas can still cause damage to these hearty native trees.