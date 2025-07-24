(BIVN) – A 44 year-old Puna man has pleaded “Guilty” to charges related to multiple sexual assaults of minors and promoting child abuse.
Prosecutors say Joseph Donald Tibbs of Mountain View, who remains in custody after having been denied bail, is set to face sentencing on October 15, 2025.
Tibbs was arrested in June after law enforcement learned he was “in possession of, and electronically disseminating, various forms of child pornography related material.” Police investigators determined Tibbs was “engaging in sexual conduct with minors for over a period of one year”, officials reported at the time.
From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
On July 21, 2025, Tibbs appeared in Hilo Circuit Court where he entered “Guilty” pleas to charges of Promoting Child Abuse in the First Degree in Counts 1 and 2 and Sexual Assault in the First Degree in Count 7, 8, 9, and 10. According to the change of plea form, Tibbs has agreed to serve a forty-year prison term. Counts 1, 7, and 9 will be served concurrently for a twenty-year sentence and Counts 2, 8, and 10 will be served concurrently for a consecutive twenty-year sentence. Tibbs will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Tibbs, who remains in custody having been denied bail, was ordered to appear for his sentencing hearing on October 15, 2025.
Both Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Promoting Child Abuse in the First Degree are class A felony offenses and carry a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term.
This collaborative law enforcement investigation included the Hawai‘i State Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Hawai‘i Police Department, Maui Police Department, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations. The felony investigation was led by Chief Investigator Daniel Pang, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, and Detective Chandler Nacino, VICE-West, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Annaliese Wolf.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
