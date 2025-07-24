(BIVN) – A 44 year-old Puna man has pleaded “Guilty” to charges related to multiple sexual assaults of minors and promoting child abuse.

Prosecutors say Joseph Donald Tibbs of Mountain View, who remains in custody after having been denied bail, is set to face sentencing on October 15, 2025.

Tibbs was arrested in June after law enforcement learned he was “in possession of, and electronically disseminating, various forms of child pornography related material.” Police investigators determined Tibbs was “engaging in sexual conduct with minors for over a period of one year”, officials reported at the time.

