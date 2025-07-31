(BIVN) – North Kona is no longer under a water conservation notice.

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply cancelled the water conservation notice for all affected North Kona residential and commercial water customers.

Affected areas included Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha, Kahalu‘u, and Keauhou.

“Normal water use may now resume,” the Department stated. “The Department sincerely acknowledges the community’s efforts to reduce their water usage while the conservation notice was in effect.”

The water conservation was in effect earlier this year while the Department worked to “addresses issues with electrical equipment and the water supply is being redistributed.”