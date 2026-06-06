Plan To Install Open-Graded Friction Course on DKI Highway Moves Forward

(BIVN) – A plan to install Open-Graded Friction Course (OGFC) on a stretch of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway as a safety measure is moving forward.
As detailed in a Friday hearing on the designation of a traffic emergency zone between mile posts 5.5 and 28, the Open-Graded Friction Course (OGFC) will increase the pavement drainage capability and reduce the potential for hydroplaning on the cross-island highway.
There have been five deaths on the cross-island road so far in 2026. Most recently, a fatal crash claimed the life of a motorist this past Thursday.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says it will be closing a single lane on the highway in order to install the Open-Graded Friction Course (OGFC) between mile posts 10 and 19. The work will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday at mile post 16 and will continue Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A photo shared by the Hawaiʻi DOT shows how the OGFC will appear once it is installed, using an existing example on Highway 19 at Kaʻawaliʻi Gulch on the Hāmākua coast.
From the Hawaiʻi DOT:
During the OGFC work, traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control, or contraflow, in the remaining open lane. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph and a pilot car may be used to ensure the safety of the workers. Crews will work toward Kona, then switch to the Hilo-bound lanes once they reach mile post 19.
When the crews switch to the Hilo-bound side, an assessment of the driving behavior at the construction zone will be made to see if contraflow is still necessary for safety.
Once the OGFC installation is complete between mile posts 16 and 19, crews will sequence to the highway between mile posts 16 and 10. The OGFC installation is expected to be complete in approximately 30 days, weather permitting.