Plan To Install Open-Graded Friction Course on DKI Highway Moves Forward

(BIVN) – A plan to install Open-Graded Friction Course (OGFC) on a stretch of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway as a safety measure is moving forward.

As detailed in a Friday hearing on the designation of a traffic emergency zone between mile posts 5.5 and 28, the Open-Graded Friction Course (OGFC) will increase the pavement drainage capability and reduce the potential for hydroplaning on the cross-island highway.

There have been five deaths on the cross-island road so far in 2026. Most recently, a fatal crash claimed the life of a motorist this past Thursday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says it will be closing a single lane on the highway in order to install the Open-Graded Friction Course (OGFC) between mile posts 10 and 19. The work will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday at mile post 16 and will continue Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A photo shared by the Hawaiʻi DOT shows how the OGFC will appear once it is installed, using an existing example on Highway 19 at Kaʻawaliʻi Gulch on the Hāmākua coast.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT: