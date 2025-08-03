(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused. The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at WATCH.

The most recent eruptive episode, Episode 29, ended on July 20, 2025. It is unclear when the next episode, Episode 30, will occur.

UPDATE – (9:15 a.m.) – Summit tiltmeters recorded 1.5 microradians of deflation since Friday night, which may delay the start of the next episode. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Sunday that current models suggest that Episode 30 may start between now and Tuesday.

UPDATE – (9:20 a.m.) – “Glow was visible from the north vent overnight after re-appearing Thursday evening,” the USGS HVO said on Sunday morning. “The return of glow from the north vent indicates that the shallow blockage has been partially or completely removed. Incandescence in other parts of the crater remains very low, with weak, intermittent glow from two areas higher up on the eruptive cone. There has been no movement or incandescent breakouts from lava flows on the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu. Slow slumping of the eruptive cone is possible as it cools.”

From the USGS HVO update posted on Sunday: