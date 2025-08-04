(BIVN) – The Water Conservation Notice that was previously issued for North Kohala has been replaced by a more severe Water Restriction Notice, requiring affected users to cut water use by at least 25 percent.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued the Water Restriction Notice on Monday evening.

The affected area includes Hāwī to Hala‘ula, including Puakea Bay, Ka‘auhuhu Homesteads, ‘Āinakea Village Subdivision, and all customers along Akoni Pule Highway, Mill Road, and Ma‘ulili Road.

“Due to the previous equipment failure and high-water use, a water restriction is necessary because only one of the three wells serving the region is currently operational,” the water department stated. “Reducing water use will help to maintain water levels in the storage tanks for all customers. DWS has authorized emergency work to repair one of the inoperable wells as soon as possible.”

DWS is asking customers “to conserve drinking water, use it wisely, and to not waste it.”