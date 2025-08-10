(BIVN) – Issac Hale Beach Park in Puna was closed on Sunday due to dangerous surf, as a High Surf Advisory was in effect for south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced the Puna beach park closure in a Sunday radio message.

Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet were forecast for Sunday afternoon, and were then expected to decrease to 7 to 10 feet by Monday.

The National Weather Service mentioned in a Sunday forecast discussion that the south swell “remains firmly above guidance but peaked early this morning.”

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” the National Weather Service reported. “Heed all advice from ocean safety officials.”

There was also a surf increase along east shores, forecasters said, in response to medium period swell generated by Hurricane Henriette, passing far to the north of Hawaiʻi.”

This swell will decrease rather quickly on Monday with smaller surf Tuesday into Wednesday,” the National Weather Service stated. “A medium period northeast swell is possible by Thursday.”

The High Surf Advisory is expected to be lifted by Monday evening.