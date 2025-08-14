(BIVN) – Scientists landed a helicopter at Halemaʻumaʻu on Wednesday, in order to obtain a sample of lava that was recently erupted from a new fissure in the Kīlauea volcano summit crater.

The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is currently paused. During the last eruptive episode – Episode 30 on August 6, 2025 – a new fissure emerged, transecting the south wall of Halemaʻumaaʻu. The new fissure ceased erupting early in the episode.

“The injection of a shallow dike resulted in the new southern fissure vent at the onset of episode 30,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in a recent update. “Dike emplacement in the south caldera suggests that eruptive pressure continues to increase as the vent elevation gets higher and magma can be injected into weak areas of the surrounding summit. It is possible this could result in permanent change in the vent locations and eruptive behavior. Currently, there are no indications that any eruptive activity would occur outside of the summit region. Kīlaueaʻs East Rift Zone continues to contract, indicating no magma is entering that part of the system.”

New photos published by the USGS HVO show scientists sampling spatter from the new fissure to better understand the source and storage of magma.

The next eruptive episode, Episode 31, is likely to start early next week. From the USGS HVO analysis posted on Thursday: