(BIVN) – Two brand-new school buses, donated by two longtime Waimea philanthropists, will help provide Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School students with free and reliable transportation.

The two, 80-passenger Thomas-built buses were made possible by residents Marc and Lynne Benioff, who donated nearly $500,000 to purchase and ship the buses from California.

School officials say the buses will expand their capacity, which means “we can now transport all students within the Waimea boundary, easing the morning traffic congestion and ensuring students arrive at school safely and on time,” a news release stated. “For a Title I school serving families who qualify for free and reduced lunch, this gift will remove transportation barriers and open new learning opportunities—ensuring that every child, regardless of income or zip code, has equitable access to education.”

Students and faculty attended a blessing and celebration ceremony for the new buses on Monday, the same day the first student rides were scheduled to begin.

The new buses will also allow each grade level at the school to participate in huakaʻi – or cultural and environmental excursions – that connect classroom learning to the land and community, school officials say.

The new buses comes equipped with safety cameras for added security, GPS tracking for improved route planning and reliability, and air conditioning for student comfort.

“Free transportation for our families provides invaluable support for our vision of being a Place of Infinite Possibilities,” said Janice English, Principal of Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School. “We are incredibly grateful to Marc and Lynne Benioff for making this possible and for their continued support of public education in our community.”

“Every child deserves access to a great education,” the Benioff stated. “We’re inspired by the dedication of the educators and families at Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School and grateful for the opportunity to support their work.”

“In our current economy, local ʻohana are struggling, often making sacrifices. One of these sacrifices is paying for the school bus,” said parent Marvalee Carvalho. “Having access to free, safe and consistent school transportation supports the needs of so many ʻohana. It provides peace of mind for working parents and for students, relieving the burden of figuring out how to get to school. The impact this has on our school community is profound.”