(BIVN) – A Volcanic Activity Notice was issued on Friday afternoon, as Episode 31 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea got underway.

Episode 31 began at 2:04 p.m. HST, producing high lava fountains from the north vent. “The fountains are coming out of the north vent at a 45-degree angle and would be over 500 feet high if they were straight up,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported at 2:39 p.m.

In the Volcanic Activity Notice, scientists noted past episodes have produced eruptive plumes up to 20,000 feet (6000 meters) above ground level. “According to the National Weather Service, winds are blowing from the northeast at 15-20 miles per hour (8 meters per second), which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the south and southwest of the summit caldera,” the USGS HVO stated.

“Inflationary tilt reached just over 22 microradians since the end of the last episode,” the Observatory said. “Seismic tremor began increasing and tilt at UWD switched from inflationary to deflationary at about 2:00 p.m. HST, about the same time lava flows began erupting onto the crater floor.”

Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. “Commercial airports in Hawaii County (KOA and ITO) will not be affected by this activity,” the scientists stated.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.